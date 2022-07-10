Gabby Agbonlahor reveals how many signings Chelsea need after Raheem Sterling to catch Liverpool and Manchester City

Former England striker Gabriel 'Gabby' Agbonlahor has stated that Chelsea are still in need of three or four signings to catch up with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season but by quite some distance. Thomas Tuchel's side finished 19 points behind Premier League champions Manchester City and 19 behind runners up Liverpool.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that the arrival of Raheem Sterling will help Chelsea close the gap with the top two.

However, the 35-year-old believes that Chelsea need to bolster their defensive ranks following the departure of Antonio Rudiger. Agbonlahor reckons that Matthijs de Ligt could fill the void created by the exit of the German international but the deal is far from done.

He told talkSPORT:

“[Sterling] will help them bridge the gap. What was it, [19 points] behind Manchester City? That’s a big gap."

“They have lost Rudiger who, for me, was one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season, they have to fill that gap. There is talk of De Ligt coming in but that’s not done yet."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #CFC



Sterling signs with Chelsea until June 2027 with an option for further season. Contacts started and the end of May, deal now completed. Medicals already scheduled for Raheem Sterling in London in order to complete his move to Chelsea on a permanent deal.

Agbonlahor has urged Thomas Tuchel to bring in a new striker due to the inconsistency of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan on loan

The former England international has claimed that Chelsea will need three or four top signings to reach the ridiculous levels of the top two teams in England. He added:

“Lukaku has gone. For me they probably need another striker because Werner is hot and cold. Pulisic and Ziyech are looking like they are going to leave."

“Sterling will make them better but, for me, they still need three or four top players to get anywhere near Liverpool or Manchester City."

Chelsea are in a dire need of reinforments in a number of areas

Chelsea are close to landing their first signing of the summer in the form of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, Thomas Tuchel has plenty of reasons to be concerned about his squad and must act soon in the transfer market. The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaves them short of both quality and depth at the back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



There's nothing advanced between Chelsea and Sergino Dest, as things stand. Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta their plan to sign him in the next weeks, but Chelsea are still asking for a fee - negotiations are needed.

Things could get worse if Barcelona manage to land the full-back duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, as reported by Marca. They are also short of options up front following Romelu Lukaku's loan switch to Inter Milan after a dismal season last time out.

Hence, it is quite evident that the Blues need a big transfer window but have endured an underwhelming start to it.

