Gabriel Jesus claims Brazil teammate would beat Neymar in dance-off as he picks best dancer in the team ahead of FIFA World Cup

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has claimed that Lucas Paqueta would face Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar Jr. in a dance-off.

The players from Brazil are famous for bringing their smooth dance moves to the football pitch and for having some of the grooviest goal celebrations. Ronaldinho Gaucho, Bebeto, Neymar, and Vinicius Junior are just a handful of examples.

Earlier this season, the Real Madrid winger had ruffled a few feathers with his dancing. Neymar was one of the players who intervened when the young winger faced backlash for his celebrations and told Vinicius Junior to keep dancing.

The PSG playmaker is no stranger to flaunting a few moves himself, be it on or off the field. But Jesus feels that Neymar is no match for Paqueta.

Jesus and Martinelli spoke to Sky Sports after being named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. When asked who the best dancer in the Brazil team was (at 07:54 in the interview), the Arsenal duo instantly picked Paqueta in unison.

He then stated that Paqueta would beat Neymar in a dance-off and 'teach everyone how to dance'. Jesus mentioned Vinicius' name as well, but Paqueta was his number-one pick.

Paqueta, Neymar, and Vinicius have also been named in manager Tite's 26-man squad. The West Ham United playmaker showed off his dance moves multiple times when he was at Olympique Lyonnais. However, he is yet to have the opportunity to showcase it in a West Ham shirt. Paqueta joined the Hammers this summer but is yet to score for the team.

He does, however, have three assists in 12 matches across competitions under manager David Moyes.

Brazil's Neymar unsure if 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament will be his last appearance in the competition

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be Neymar's third appearance in the competition. He was with Selecao Canarinha during the 2014 and 2018 editions of the tournament.

However, the 30-year-old believes this could be his last World Cup. Speaking in an interview with O Globo, the PSG superstar said (h/t GOAL):

"I'll play like it's the last...I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know."

"I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me,"

Neymar is two goals away from matching Pele's record of 77 goals for Brazil. The former has scored 75 times for the national team in just 121 appearances.

