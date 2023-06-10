Gareth Bale chooses between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Gareth Bale has given his pick when asked to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in European football has come to an end this year. The Portuguese icon joined Al-Nassr in January while the Argentine legend chose to join MLS side Inter Miami earlier this month.

Amidst this, a potential rivalry between Haaland and Mbappe has been billed by many to succeed the Ronald-Messi debate. The two strikers are scoring for fun and are yet to reach their prime years.

Bale, who won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, is regarded as one of the finest players of this generation. The Welsh legend was asked to choose between Haaland and Mbappe ahead of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Bale told Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE on YouTube:

"Mbappe. Just think he has more about his game. Haaland is a great player and a great goal scorer but Mbappe can kind of carry a team."

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe has scored 212 times and laid out 98 assists in 260 club games across competitions. The 24-year-old also helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was recently named as their captain.

Haaland, 23, has registered 138 goals and 32 assists in 141 combined games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. He is more of a poacher who plays on the shoulder of the last defender.

Mbappe, meanwhile, can play anywhere in attack given his blistering acceleration and sublime dribbling skills.

Erling Haaland set to take 2-0 lead against Kylian Mbappe in Champions League golden boot race

Erling Haaland is set to finish the season as the top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League. The Manchester City striker has scored 12 times in 10 European outings during that time.

No Inter Milan or City player has more than four Champions League goals this term. Haaland also won the award in the 2020-21 campaign when he scored 10 times for Borussia Dortmund.

For all the accolades Kylian Mbappe has amassed so far, he is yet to finish as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. He nevertheless has an impressive record across the seven seasons he has featured in the competition.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has scored 40 times in 61 Champions League games. Like Haaland, he is yet to get his hands on the trophy. But the Norway international has the chance to do just that later today (June 10) against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium.

