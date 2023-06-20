"Garnacho robbed", "Gavi? Is this a joke?" - Fans react as Tuttosport announce top 10 nominees for 2023 Golden Boy award

Tuttosport have announced the top ten nominees for the 2023 Golden Boy award. Many fans are outraged that Gavi has made the list, while Alejandro Garnacho has missed out.

The Italian sports newspaper has released the 100 names that are up for the coveted award. However, it has been cut down to the top ten nominees that are expected to be in the running.

These include Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala, Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham and last year's winner Gavi. The trio are three of the best young talents in European football.

Musiala, 20, enjoyed a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign with Bayern, bagging eight goals and six assists in 40 games across competitions. The German attacker was key as Thomas Tuchel's side won the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, 19, has earned a €103 million move to La Liga giants Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. He became the youngest captain in the Bundesliga last season. The English midfielder scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games, winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year award.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi, 18, won the Golden Boy award last year and is up for the accolade once again. He has been in fine form, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 49 games. He was part of the Blaugrana side that won the La Liga title for the first time since 2019.

However, some fans are annoyed that Gavi is up for the award again and has made the top ten list. Many would rather have seen Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho break into the top ten.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford and has broken into the Argentina national team. He scored five goals and provided five assists in 34 games across competitions. He won his first trophy with the Red Devils, as Erik ten Hag's side won the Carabao Cup.

Other names that have made the Golden Boy 10 nominees list include:

Antonio Silva (Benfica), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Benjamin Sesko (RB Salzburg), Devyne Rensch (Ajax) and Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta).

However, one fan thinks Garnacho deserved a spot in the top ten:

"Garnacho robbed."

Another fan thinks Gavi shouldn't have been nominated again:

"Gavi? Is that a joke? For being playing UEL, making a ridiculous on stage groups in the UCL and for going everywhere kicking everyone in the field? This is another level of marketing tbh."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Tuttosport's top ten nominees for the 2023 Golden Boy award:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Here’s the top 10 of the Golden Boy Index for this year.



Who’s gonna win after Gavi 2022? 🏅



Perez @reztrend @FabrizioRomano @GoldenBoyAwards Barca got 2 youngsters in top 10, we produce talents , we don’t buy them like Real Madrid @FabrizioRomano @GoldenBoyAwards Barca got 2 youngsters in top 10, we produce talents , we don’t buy them like Real Madrid 😭

Barcelona's Gavi dedicated his 2022 Golden Boy award to former manager Ronald Koeman

The Spaniard has become key for Barcelona.

Gavi beat the likes of Bellingham and Musiala to the Golden Boy award last year. The Spaniard became a prominent member of Barcelona's side, making 47 appearances, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

However, it was former Barca boss Ronald Koeman whom the teenager thanked for helping him force his way into the first team at the Camp Nou. He said after winning the accolade (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Koeman gave me a chance, and I’ll always be grateful for what he taught me."

Gavi was handed his debut by Koeman in August 2021 in a 2-1 league win over Getafe. He has since been a mainstay in the Blaugrana's midfield and is shining under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

The Spaniard has now won the UEFA Nations League with Spain, and the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles with Barcelona. He also won last year's Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award.

