Gary Lineker brands Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘pound shop Emi Martinez’ after incident in Manchester City vs Chelsea

Gary Lineker mocked Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his antics during the Blues' 4-0 FA Cup defeat against Manchester City on Sunday (January 8).

After Riyad Mahrez had given the Cityzens the lead in the 23rd minute with a spectacular free-kick, Kai Havertz's blatant handball handed Pep Guardiola's team a penalty.

Kepa tried to distract Julian Alvarez when the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner approached to take the spot-kick. Alvarez, though, scored. Lineker compared Kepa's antics with Argentine custodian Emi Martinez's and said that Kepa was not as effective as the Aston Villa star. He told BBC (via Mirror):

"Not quite Emi Martinez; is he? Pound shop Emi Martinez."

Alan Shearer then pointed out Manchester City's dominance in the game, saying:

"Manchester City have been fantastic in every single position. They have dominated all over the pitch and been sensational. From a Chelsea point of view, that is not acceptable, that performance. I said they needed some energy, character, all of those things."

GOAL @goal Kepa couldn't get in Julian Alvarez's head 🧠 Kepa couldn't get in Julian Alvarez's head 🧠 https://t.co/ekwi9IjKB3

Speaking about Graham Potter's side performance, Shearer said:

"I don't care how many injuries you've got in your team; you can still go out and put a shift in. They haven't, and it's embarrassing from their point of view."

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Jenas said in commentary:

"The faces of the Chelsea players say it all, but they can't give up. There is a lot of disappointment in that team. This could get messy. A shot on target would be nice for Chelsea. Some sign of progression. Something that shows they are not here just to get beat. You have to turn up and show what you are about, especially when you are wearing that Chelsea shirt. Not enough of them did that in the first half."

Three days ago, the Blues lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge against City in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager bemoans Manchester City loss

Graham Potter: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Graham Potter rued the Blues' dismal recent form following the Manchester City hammering. He said (via Football.London):

"The results in a small space of time aren't positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons, or you can say that it isn't good enough, and both of those answers are correct. Clearly we're suffering as a football, and it's not nice, but it's where we are at the moment."

The loss was Chelsea's fourth in their last six games across competitions and second on the trot.

Poll : 0 votes