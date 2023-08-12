Gary Lineker makes brutal Harry Kane trophies claim as he completes Bayern Munich transfer

Former England forward Gary Lineker has claimed that Harry Kane has a chance to win more trophies for Bayern Munich than Tottenham Hotspur after just one day. This comes after the England captain completed his move to the Bavarian giants on Saturday (August 12) for a fee of around €110 million (£95 million).

Kane came through the Tottenham youth academy and went on to play 435 games for Spurs, scoring 280 goals in the process. He became the club's all-time record goalscorer last season. Despite his best efforts, however, the 30-year-old forward has not won a single major honor in his illustrious career.

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, was not sympathetic to that fact. The former player-turned-pundit stated that Kane has a chance of winning more trophies for Bayern Munich hours after joining them than in his entire time at Tottenham.

Lineker tweeted the following:

"It seems @HKane could well be in the @FCBayernEN squad for tonight’s DFL Super Cup. He could win more trophies in one day than he has in more than a decade at Spurs."

Gary Lineker's tweet about Harry Kane's transfer.

Bayern Munich are scheduled to face RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday (August 12). According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Harry Kane is expected to be in the squad for the game against RB Leipzig and should, therefore, get a medal if Thomas Tuchel's side prevail at the Allianz Arena.

It is worth mentioning that Kane has come close to winning a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur during his time in England. Spurs twice finished runners-up in the League Cup in 2015 and 2021, losing to Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively.

Tottenham and Kane also reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and faced fellow Premier League side Liverpool in Madrid. The Reds, however, won the final 2-0, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Harry Kane sends positive message after completing his move to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane was ecstatic to sign for Bayern Munich and was pleased with the reception he received from the club since yesterday. The England captain stated the following on his social media platforms after completing his move:

"Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia"

Bayern Munich has been the dominant side in German football over the past decade. Die Roten have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles. They lifted the Champions League title in 2020, beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final.