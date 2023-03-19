Gary Lineker reacts to Manchester City star Erling Haaland's first-half brace against Burnley in the FA Cup

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has already bagged a brace in the first half of the FA Cup quarter-final showdown against Burnley. Gary Lineker reacted to the Norwegian attacker's insane goalscoring form this season.

Haaland has now scored 41 goals so far this season. Considering it's only March, and the season was paused for a month due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Haaland's feat is quite extraordinary.

Lineker hailed the striker for his achievement as he wrote on Twitter:

"40th goal of the season for @ErlingHaaland. 40 goals in mid March. Nuts."

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He has taken only 37 matches to score 41 goals since his arrival.

Haaland is also the Premier League's top scorer with 28 goals to his name and could easily shatter the league's all-time scoring record in a single season. Mohamed Salah currently holds the record with 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

The Norwegian recently scored five goals against RB Leipzig during City's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash. He became only the third player in the history of the competition (alongside Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano) to score five in a single match.

Lothar Matthaus made a stunning claim involving Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich are set to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The prospect of facing Erling Haaland and Co. is a scary one for any team in the world.

The 1990 World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus, however, didn't give too much importance to Haaland's fear factor. He told Sky Germany (via Daily Mail):

"Haaland played against Bayern more often and scored less. You don't need to be afraid of him."

Haaland used to be a direct rival of the Bavarians during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in seven matches against Bayern for Dortmund.

Bayern are coming off a 3-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. Julian Nagelsmann's team didn't concede a single goal in 180 minutes against the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Hence, it's understandable why Matthaus is confident in Bayern's ability.

