Gary Lineker rips into Barcelona for treating 25-year-old like a 'piece of meat'

Gary Lineker has slammed Barcelona for the way they have treated midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been consistently linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer as the Blaugrana look to raise funds to aid their perilous financial situation.

According to The Mirror, De Jong's future remains unclear as he is still owed €17 million from the club in deferred wages. The Dutch international still has four years left on his current deal with the Blaugrana.

utdreport @utdreport Barcelona know #mufc are actively looking at alternatives for Frenkie de Jong, in what could be seen as a form of brinkmanship by United #mulive [sky] Barcelona know #mufc are actively looking at alternatives for Frenkie de Jong, in what could be seen as a form of brinkmanship by United #mulive [sky]

Lineker, who played as a striker for Barcelona between 1986 and 1989, has expressed sympathy for De Jong. The former World Cup Golden Boot winner stated (as per the previously mentioned Mirror article):

"I feel for Frenkie a bit. He has been treated a bit like a piece of meat in the whole thing for circumstances that are totally out of his control. He's a gifted young player and it's very important for him that he doesn't go somewhere he doesn't want to go. He has the playing cards in his hand in that sense.

"He will have to be quite strong. It is so weird. Barcelona seemingly want him but something has to give and it just seems a shame for it to end up like this."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Frenkie De Jong knows that Chelsea are ready to do ‘something big’ to sign him.

[🎖️] | Frenkie De Jong knows that Chelsea are ready to do ‘something big’ to sign him. @FabrizioRomano [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Frenkie De Jong knows that Chelsea are ready to do ‘something big’ to sign him.@FabrizioRomano [🎖️]

Gary Lineker believes Barcelona could win La Liga this season

The La Liga giants have improved their squad at an incredible rate this summer by bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. The Blaugrana endured a difficult campaign last term as they fell well short in the league, while also exiting the Champions League in the group stage.

However, Lineker is confident that Barca can challenge for the league title this season. The Match of the Day presenter explained:

"I got a feeling Barca can do it. It has been a bit all over the shop but they have managed to bring in some top players. At some point, Real Madrid will go over the top with their great players. Modric, Benzema and Kroos are all in their mid-30s and at some point, father time is going to catch up with them. It's a gamble what Barcelona have done but it might pay off."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona will sign Bernardo Silva only if Frenkie De Jong leaves.

[🎖️] | FC Barcelona will sign Bernardo Silva only if Frenkie De Jong leaves. @DBR8 [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| FC Barcelona will sign Bernardo Silva only if Frenkie De Jong leaves.@DBR8 [🎖️]

