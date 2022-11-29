FIFA World Cup: Gary Lineker takes hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo dig after what happened in Portugal vs Uruguay

England legend Gary Lineker took a hilarious dig at Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he claimed a goal in his 2-0 win over Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup.

Selecao das Quinas downed their South American opponents in Group H at the Lusail Stadium on 28 November.

Portugal took the lead in the 54th minute when Bruno Fernandes sent a delightful ball toward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon appeared to get his head on the ball as it flew past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration in a moment where many thought he had equaled Eusebio's record of nine FIFA World Cup goals for Portugal.

However, the PA system claimed that Fernandes was the goalscorer, while FIFA credited Ronaldo with the goal.

Time progressed, and Fernandes was awarded the goal, a decision that Lineker mocked.

He took to Twitter, saying:

"To be honest, I’d have claimed it."

Piers Morgan, a huge admirer of Ronaldo and the journalist who interviewed him in an explosive expose over his time at Manchester United, jumped the gun.

He posted on his Twitter account, as he usually does when the legendary forward has scored:

Portugal saw out their victory over Uruguay, and Fernandes added a 90+3rd minute penalty.

They qualify for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in what is expected to be Ronaldo's fifth and final appearance at the international tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing Eusebio's nine-goal record for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo wants another record

There is a reason why Cristiano Ronaldo may be so eager to claim a goal in such circumstances.

It stems from the fact he is eyeing Eusebio's record.

The iconic Portuguese bagged nine goals in the 1966 FIFA World Cup - a record for any Selecao das Quinas player.

Ronaldo sits on eight goals following the penalty he scored in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their opener.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has admitted that he is chasing down Eusebio's record while lauding the Benfica icon.

He said:

"It's a good challenge, I respect Eusebio, it's something that all the Portguese keep in their heart. He's an unbelievable person but if you have the opportunity, if you have the chance, I think Eusebio will be happy (smiles)."

Ronaldo notched four goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including an incredible hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in the group stages.

He managed one in the World Cup campaigns of 2014, 2010, and 2006.

