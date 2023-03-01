Gary Neville claims Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is making massive 'mistake' and it is making them look 'vulnerable'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a huge mistake by sanctioning Joao Cancelo's loan move to Bayern Munich in January. Neville pointed out that the Cityzens don't have a designated left-back in the team right now.

Cancelo was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League before his move to the Bundesliga. The Portuguese is well-equipped to operate on both sides of the flank.

Pep Guardiola has often used Bernardo Silva as Manchester City's left-back since Cancelo's departure. Neville pointed out that the Spanish tactician made a mistake in letting Cancelo go and it could cost the Cityzens the Premier League title.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was primarily used as a left-back as well, was also sold to Arsenal in the summer. The Gunners are now leading the league table.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Neville said (via Mirror):

"You can almost get away with a centre-back or a midfielder playing at right-back – for some reason, you can very rarely get away with that at left-back. I feel that Manchester City never tied that position down."

He further added:

"I think we are living in Pep’s ‘mistake’ here, where Manchester City haven’t got a left back and they’re playing Bernardo Silva there in the odd game. That is a mistake that he has obviously contributed towards."

Neville continued:

"They’re playing Nathan Ake there, he struggles on the ball at times. Bernardo Silva has played there as well, but he’s a massive vulnerability. The goal they conceded against Nottingham Forest was because of having Bernardo Silva in that position."

The former right-back also said:

"Bernardo Silva’s position at left-back has driven me crazy in these last few weeks. He was in that position when he scored against Nottingham Forest, but it makes Manchester City look vulnerable. If City play that system away from home, Arsenal will win the league."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will play Newcastle United next

Pep Guardiola's City will return to action on March 4 as they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League home clash.

The Cityzens earned a 3-0 win against Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round in their most recent game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will enter the contest against Guardiola's side on the back of a defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

City are currently second in the Premier League with 55 points from 25 games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are fifth with 45 points.

