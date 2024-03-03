Gary Neville claims 'really special' Manchester City superstar would 'get into any team in the world' after showing in win over Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who scored twice against the Red Devils on Sunday, March 3.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United visited the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's men. Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils an early lead with a rocket strike in the eighth minute. However, Phil Foden scored the equalizer in the 56th minute with the help of an assist from Rodri.

Foden then handed City the lead with his left-footed strike in the 80th minute. The victory was eventually sealed by Erling Haaland's goal after Sofyan Amrabat was dispossessed by Rodri (90+1'). Winning the match 3-1, Pep Guardiola's man are only one point behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

After the match, Gary Neville talked about Phil Foden's performance against Manchester United. He lauded the 23-year-old's ability and talent. In addition to that, Neville also stated that Foden can guide the English football team to international glory as he advised Gareth Southgate to build a team around the 23-year-old. He said (via Sky Sports):

"He's a sensation and I think obviously England have got, you know, Bellingham, they've got, Foden, they have got, Kane, they have got real talented players. But Foden, for me, is something really really really special. I said during the last World Cup, if we can't make room for Phil Foden and we can't build around Phil Foden, we're struggling."

He added:

"I feel that, you know, Gareth has done a brilliant job, but he's something which is completely different. He would get into any team in the world, Phil Foden."

This season, the Englishman has made 40 appearances for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City across all competitions, bagging 18 goals and 10 assists. Next up, the Cityzens will host FC Copenhagen at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (March 7) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Bayern Munich, who denied signing a new contract, can join Manchester City in summer: Reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has recently denied signing a contract extension with the German champions as he's looking forward to playing in the Premier League in the summer.

The Baravians reportedly offered a £150,000 a week contract to the 21-year-old, however, he's not interested in staying in Germany anymore. As per the Daily Star, the German midfielder has attracted interest from Premier League sides such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester City can be the potential suitor for the young attacking midfielder as he already accumulated a lot of experience at a young age. Pep Guardiola might be looking forward to pairing Jamal Musiala with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Musiala, 21, has also made 25 appearances for the German national team.

