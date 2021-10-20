"We're throwing names in the air" - Gary Neville dismisses talk of Zinedine Zidane replacing Solskjaer at Manchester United as speculation

Speculation over Manchester United's managerial seat is peaking. Fans and pundits are divided over their opinion on whether or not the club should continue with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The argument started with the masses believing Solskjaer was out of his depth in managing a team as prestigious as Manchester United. Many believe the doors were opened up exclusively for Solskjaer because he is a club legend. Ardents were quite critical of his credibility in handling such a demanding job.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Solskjær on his future: “I'm in dialogue with club all the time - open and honest. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second... I've got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself”. 🔴 #MUFC Solskjær on his future: “I'm in dialogue with club all the time - open and honest. There is pressure on me, of course. We have progressed over the years, third, second... I've got my values as long as club believes in me, I’ve my way of managing and I believe in myself”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/oORGLjFVkp

Former Manchester United team-mates of Solskjaer, many of whom have now turned experts, have gone on record to advise fans to trust the process. They have advocated in favor of the manager despite many things not going according to plans at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's alternative to replace Solskjaer

The Red Devils have allegedly reached out to former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to enquire about his stance on resuming managing a team again. The top job at Manchester United is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially when there is a stacked roster of talented individuals.

However, Manchester United icon Gary Neville is skeptical of considering the Frenchman as a replacement right now. The former right-back went on his Instagram Live on Sunday to interact with fans, where he expressed his feelings about the whole buzz. He said:

“Will Zidane come? Not sure, we’re just speculating now, throwing names in the air. It’s like when you’re making soup and you taste it having put a load of ingredients in and it’s not particularly great and then you just start adding stuff thinking it’s going to make it better."

Neville dismisses the consideration of Zidane as early stages of speculation. The pundit also compared the situation with an analogy that acknowledges the problems that have been persistent this season. With a colossal budget spent during the transfer window, Solskjaer has been backed massively by the board in providing him with every set of tools that money can buy.

With backing comes the added pressure of delivering upon expectations, especially during a challenging season. So far, the Red Devils are trailing in sixth position in the Premier League table, losing 4-2 recently against Leicester City. These regular hiccups have been a critical issue against management. The team that Solskjaer has at his disposal shouldn't be dealing with such humiliations so frequently.

