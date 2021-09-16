4 managers who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United continue to be a frustratingly inconsistent team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A good result against Newcastle United was followed by a poor performance and a disastrous result against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Solskjaer has once again come under scrutiny. His in-game management continues to confuse fans. Manchester United right now often rely on the brilliance of their individual talents and do not look like a well-coached side.

We look at four managers who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

#4 Erik ten Hag (Ajax)

Erik ten Hag has done some impressive work during his time with Ajax. It seems only a matter of time before the Dutchman earns a move to a bigger league.

Ten Hag became the manager of Ajax in 2017, and has guided the club to two Eredivisie titles and a Champions League semi-final. Under his management, the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek have flourished and earned big-money moves.

Edwin van der Sar @vdsar1970 Good news that we have secured a new extended contract for our coach Erik ten Hag. Looking forward to even greater success and to achieve our goals with this exciting team! ❌❌❌ @AFCAjax Good news that we have secured a new extended contract for our coach Erik ten Hag. Looking forward to even greater success and to achieve our goals with this exciting team! ❌❌❌ @AFCAjax https://t.co/BUHackC3mE

The 51-year old has been linked with Bayern Munich in the past and was suggested as an option for Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Van de Beek, in particular, could benefit from ten Hag's potential arrival at Old Trafford.

#3 Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool connections should not stop Manchester United from considering him as a potential option.

Rodgers led Liverpool to second position in the Premier League in 2014, although performances dropped off after that season towards the end. The Northern Irishman then went to Celtic, winning two Scottish Premiership titles and three Scottish League Cups with the club.

He then returned to the Premier League with Leicester City in 2018.

Leicester City @LCFC



"The last two seasons have been great, but it’s a new season. It’s a new mentality, it’s a new hunger. This competition is very important. We’d like to go a long way in it and hopefully we can." 💬 The manager spoke ahead of our #UEL opener against Napoli 👔"The last two seasons have been great, but it’s a new season. It’s a new mentality, it’s a new hunger. This competition is very important. We’d like to go a long way in it and hopefully we can." 💬 The manager spoke ahead of our #UEL opener against Napoli 👔



"The last two seasons have been great, but it’s a new season. It’s a new mentality, it’s a new hunger. This competition is very important. We’d like to go a long way in it and hopefully we can." 💬 https://t.co/vDPRsXLkBt

Rodgers' Leicester City play attractive football and are renowned for their smart transfers. The 48-year old is not without his weaknesses, but the job he has done with the Foxes makes him a tempting candidate.

