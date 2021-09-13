5 best English players in football right now (2021)

There is no denying that the England men's national team appears to be in secure hands right now.

Their Euro 2020 final run was further evidence that England have once again become a team to be reckoned with. England currently have some of the best players in the game as part of their roster.

With their current crop of talent, England will be among the favourites for the FIFA World Cup next year. A team that can bench Jadon Sancho and reach the final of a major tournament without Trent Alexander-Arnold is not one to be taken lightly.

On that note, here's a look at the five best English players in the game at the moment:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount has had success with club and country.

Chelsea once again came under criticism this summer for selling some of their best academy graduates. Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham departed for big money.

The Blues' sale of their young talents has understandably frustrated fans. However, the club can point at Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah as proof that they do give minutes to their academy graduates.

The boy who had a dream... pic.twitter.com/xfFAiuWw78 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) September 11, 2021

Mount, in particular, is a bonafide star. The England international is a key first-team player now for both club and country.

He is an intelligent and technically gifted player who can operate in midfield and further forward as well. The 22-year-old deservedly won the Chelsea Player of the Year for his performances during the 2020-21 season.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish recently moved to Manchester City.

Jack Grealish dominated headlines during the initial period of the summer transfer window. That's because he moved to Manchester City from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of nearly £106 million.

Grealish was one of the best players in the Premier League last season. An excellent dribbler and creator, the England international can play on the wings or as a no.10. He is one of the most talented players in the English top flight at the moment.

Perfect birthday present 🥳 another 3 points ✅💙 pic.twitter.com/JD4xwnc4jA — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 11, 2021

The 26-year-old was clearly itching to make a step up from Aston Villa, and Manchester City came calling. Grealish has enjoyed a good start to his stint at the Etihad Stadium, but he is capable of quite a lot more.

You may also like: 5 forwards who make the most intelligent runs in football right now.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav