5 players who deserve more game time in the 2021-22 Premier League season

The Premier League is back. Some of the best players in world football play in the English top flight, and the competitiveness of the league is what attracts millions of viewers.

Every Premier League club boasts stacked squads, with two players for every position. As a result, there are many quality players who do not get the minutes they deserve.

On that note, we look at the five players who deserve more game time in the Premier League this season (2021-22).

#5 Said Benrahma (West Ham United)

Said Benrahma was one of the best players in the Championship during his time with Brentford. The winger was a player in demand and was even linked with Chelsea as a result of his performances.

West Ham United signed him in 2020 on an initial loan deal, and made the deal permanent this year for nearly £21 million. The Algeria international is a versatile forward, but thrives on the wings.

Benrahma's first season with the Hammers was a subdued one. He made just 14 league starts, scoring one goal and providing six assists. The 26-year old has started this season well, with two goals and two assists in four games.

However, the arrival of Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for £27 million could once again reduce Benrahma's minutes.

#4 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

It is not easy to be in Kostas Tsimikas' position. The left-back was always going to find it hard to displace Andrew Robertson as Liverpool's first-choice left-back. Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the world and a firm fan favorite.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos for nearly £12 million in 2020. The 25-year-old did not enjoy a good first season at the club. Persistent injuries did not help his cause, and Tsimikas only made two substitute appearances in the league.

The former Esbjerg man did start the season well, but is back on the bench following Robertson's return from injury. Tsimikas will likely get minutes in cup competitions and in Europe, but the Greece international is surely not happy with his current situation.

