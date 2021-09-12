The Premier League is back, and once again, it has not disappointed. Superstar forwards made their mark as title contenders established their presence.

The Premier League is the most entertaining league in the world, and it has proved that time and again. Attacking football was once again on full display as the likes of Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United blew their opponents away.

There is still a long way to go, but the early signs look extremely promising. The Premier League houses some of the best forwards in world football, and there is fierce competition for the Premier League Golden Boot.

We look at the Top 5 favorites for the Premier League golden boot this season - September 2021.

#5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Michail Antonio has been utilized in a variety of positions at West Ham United, including at right-back and on the right-wing.

He is currently thriving as a striker for the Hammers. Antonio's EFL pyramid climb has been covered well. The forward joined West Ham United from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for nearly £9 million, having previously played in League One and even the Isthmian League Premier Division.

7 - Only Thierry Henry in August 2004 (4 goals, 6 assists) has ever been involved in more Premier League goals in the month of August in a season than @Michailantonio in August 2021 (4 goals, 3 assists). Award. pic.twitter.com/AfGliI0nez — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2021

The 31-year old is playing the best football of his professional career right now. In four appearances this season, Antonio has scored four goals and provided three assists. The Jamaica international recently won the Premier League Player of the Month for his performances in August.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has become a permanent fixture on such lists, as the forward can never be ruled out of the Premier League Golden Boot favourites.

The Egypt international has already won the prestigious award twice. Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for nearly £38 million, Salah has been sensational. A prolific goalscorer renowned for his sharpness on the wings, the attacker has won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool.

📊 Mohamed Salah has scored on the opening weekend for a 5th successive PL season, the 1st player to do so

17-18 v Watford ⚽️

18-19 v West Ham ⚽️

19-20 v Norwich ⚽️

20-21 v Leeds ⚽️⚽️⚽️

21-22 v Norwich ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V73IyTNejn — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 14, 2021

The 29-year old has made 206 appearances so far for Liverpool, scoring 127 goals and providing 49 assists. Salah has made three league appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

