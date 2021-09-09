Most midfielders are not expected to score goals. While different attributes are required for different roles, the goalscoring burden generally lies on attackers' shoulders.

However, there are certain midfielders who have made it a habit of regularly finding the net. Frank Lampard immediately comes to mind when one says "goalscoring midfielder". These days, midfielders are not as prolific, but still manage to contribute heavily in attack.

We look at the 5 best goalscoring midfielders in the Premier League this season (2021/22).

#5 Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Newcastle United decided to spend their entire transfer budget on Joe Willock this summer.

Newcastle United's trust in Willock is understandable. The Englishman joined the club on loan in January this year from Arsenal and scored eight goals in just 14 appearances for the club. This included equalling club legend Alan Shearer's record of consecutive games scored in.

SB on the return of Joe Willock:



"I would've liked him to have a few more minutes in pre-season but he's a young, naturally fit young man. He'll be in the squad, that's for sure. He improved us immensely with his goals from midfield and let's hope he can carry that on tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/8m9ktTeg0j — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 20, 2021

The Magpies spent nearly £27 million to sign him this summer. The 22-year old might not score at such a consistent level this season, but he has what it takes to become an integral member of the Newcastle United midfield.

#4 Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

West Ham United have become a fun side to watch under the management of David Moyes.

The Hammers have made some smart signings since Moyes' arrival, with Tomas Soucek being one such player. The Czech Republic international initially joined the club on loan in January 2020. West Ham United signed him permanently that summer for nearly £15 million from Slavia Prague.

Only three centre-midfielders have scored 10+ Premier League goals in a single season for David Moyes:



✅ Tim Cahill (2004/05)

✅ Marouane Fellaini (2012/13)

✅ Tomáš Souček (2020/21)



Now to decide who is the best in the air... pic.twitter.com/YMEj28dq0b — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 19, 2021

The 26-year old has been one of the better midfielders in the Premier League. Soucek has often been compared to Marouane Fellaini, with his physical ability and imposing midfield presence dovetailing well with his tendency to find the net often.

Also Read: 5 biggest Ballon d'Or upsets of all time

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee