10 highest-paid football players in the world (2021/22)

The 2021 summer transfer window was one of the more exciting ones in recent years, with unexpected moves and surprise signings.

It was also the window when the football landscape began to change. La Liga's dominance is now faltering, with Premier League the best league in the world and Ligue 1 housing the best squad in Europe in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

The financial implications of the pandemic did not stop top clubs from investing big transfer fees and wages. Atletico Madrid's players, including Luis Suarez and the returning Antoine Griezmann, took hefty pay cuts to help their club's wage structure.

However, that has not been the case for many clubs. Premier League clubs continued to spend heavily, while movement was visible in Serie A and the Bundesliga as well.

We look at the 10 highest-paid football players in the world this season (2021/22).

#10 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) | £350,000 per week

A long saga came to an end this summer when Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £76.5 million.

Regarded as one of the best young players in world football, Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but a move failed to materialize. The 22-year old moved to the Premier League this summer after three seasons of elite performances for the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho will be familiar with the Manchester setting, having spent some time in Manchester City's academy before moving to Germany. The England international solves a problematic right-wing position for Manchester United, but Sancho can operate on the left-wing as well.

#9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) | £350,000 per week

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best players in world football, and the best striker in the world.

Lewandowski is an extremely prolific goalscorer who has been Bayern Munich's superstar and talisman since joining the club in 2014. The Poland international joined the Bavarian giants after his contract with Borussia Dortmund ended, and many regard his transfer as one of the best in football history.

With Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has won seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy. The 33-year old has made 333 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 301 goals and providing 65 assists.

#8 David de Gea (Manchester United) | £375,000 per week

There was a point last decade when David de Gea was comfortably the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea was often the difference between a Manchester United win and a Manchester United loss during that time. The Spain international has not displayed such extraordinary consistency in recent days, but he remains a reliable presence between the sticks for the Old Trafford outfit.

The emergence of Dean Henderson threatened de Gea's position in the first XI last season, but the 30-year old has begun this season as the preferred no.1. However, with Henderson returning to full fitness, de Gea's position still isn't secure.

