Passing is an elegant art that not many footballers are able to master at the highest level.

Huge amounts of technical skill and an excellent vision are two prerequisites for good passers. Some of the best players in world football boast this skill, and the ability to find a man no matter where he is on the field is not one that is common.

Such footballers do not come cheap, with teams aware of their qualities. Evading the press and pinging an accurate long or diagonal ball is an extremely useful quality to have.

We look at the 5 players with the best passing range in world football at the moment (2021).

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

One of the best right-backs in world football, Trent Alexander-Arnold is regarded by many as a generational talent.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the club in 2016 and soon established himself as an important first-team member. An excellent passer, highly creative and world-class going forward, there have been calls for the 22-year-old to be utilized as a midfielder due to his unique skill-set.

🥇 Trent Alexander-Arnold has created 15 chances in his first three appearances of the Premier League season



👀 At least five more than any other player in the division



🤷‍♂️ Should he start for England vs Hungary tonight? pic.twitter.com/EjbpwxYT2t — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 2, 2021

Despite enduring a subdued 2020-21 campaign by his lofty standards, Alexander-Arnold still managed to put up good numbers. The England international has already won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool.

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

There has been consistent criticism aimed at Paul Pogba since the midfielder rejoined Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £94.5 million.

Pogba might be an inconsistent footballer, but few can reach his level on his day. The France international is a physically gifted and tactically versatile footballer with excellent long passing, an ability which he has often displayed for both club and country.

Pogba is playing his best football for Manchester United under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 28-year-old has often started on the left-wing for the Red Devils, where he has impressed with his performances.

Also Read: 5 richest club owners in the Premier League

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee