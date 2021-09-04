5 richest club owners in the Premier League

Ownership of football clubs is complex and contorted, to say the least. The relationship between owners and fans is often strained, and very few top clubs are truly happy with their owners.

Owning a top-flight football club is no joke. Some of the richest people in the world have invested in the game, and have quickly realized that the learning curve is steep.

The Premier League is arguably the biggest league in the world, and some truly wealthy people own English clubs. We look at the 5 richest owners in the Premier League.

#5. Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur) | $6 billion

Daniel Levy has often dominated the headlines as Tottenham Hotspur chairman, and this summer was no different.

While Joe Lewis maintains a low profile, Levy is the face of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy. Levy is renowned for his bargaining skills, and his stubbornness has been well-covered. The Englishman has made his name as someone not to be messed with, as Manchester City found out this summer.

Manchester City had made Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane their primary transfer target and were willing to spend three-figure transfer fee to acquire him. A move failed to materialize and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola later admitted that it was not easy to negotiate with Levy. Kane understood his position and recently announced his decision to stay at the club.

#4. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and family (Leicester City) | $6 billion

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Leicester City is one of the best run clubs in the Premier League, and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is adored by the club's fans and players.

The Foxes surprised the entire world when they won the Premier League in 2016, and have made lots of good decisions since then. The tragic death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha saw his son Aiyawatt take over, and the Thai businessman has barely put a foot wrong.

Leicester City now house some incredible young talents like Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans and Wesley Fofana. The Foxes have also sold stars like N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater for big money and continue to invest in young talent.

