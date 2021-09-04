5 best football movies/documentaries of all time

Sport might arguably be the purest form of entertainment, but visual media has the ability to create magic of its own.

Football is the most followed sport in the world, and various films and documentaries have attempted to prominently feature the game. There have been some iconic football films over the years, and they are still remembered fondly by fans.

Watching movies is fun, and watching football movies makes it even more enjoyable for an ardent fan. On that note, here's a look at the five best football movies/ documentaries of all time.

#5 The Goal! series

Newcastle United recently announced that they had signed young Mexican attacker Santiago Munoz on loan from Santos Laguna. Social media erupted after the news of the acquisition.

That's because Goal! follows the career of Santiago Munez, a fictional immigrant living in the United States who aspires to become a professional footballer. Munez reaches England with difficulty and joins Newcastle United on trial. He evolves from a reserve team player to a first-team regular, eventually helping Newcastle United secure Champions League football.

The Goal! series then sees Munez move to Real Madrid, where he plays a key role in Los Blancos' Champions League triumph. The series balances Munez's professional and personal life well, and several real-life football stars like David Beckham also feature in the series.

The first Goal! movie is still remembered fondly, so Munoz's move to Newcastle United has once again reignited fans' passion for the series.

#4 The Damned United

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

Directed by Tom Hooper, who would go on to make movies like The King's Speech and Les Miserables, The Damned United is based on David Pearce's book 'The Damned Utd', covering Brian Clough's spell as manager of Leeds United.

Clough's stint with Leeds United was short and littered with controversies. Clough was renowned for his outspoken nature. So his appointment as Leeds United manager was received with surprise, especially given how much he had criticised the team's style of play.

12/09 - On this day in 1974, Brian Clough's famous 44-day reign at Leeds United came to an end. His overall record in charge of the Whites was P8 W1 D4 L3. Damned. pic.twitter.com/Qnj5xaAYyj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2019

Clough would last only 44 days at Leeds United. The Englishman alienated players in a bid to outperform Leeds United's former manager Don Revie, with whom Clough did not enjoy a good relationship. Clough is portrayed masterfully by Michael Sheen, and the film was received extremely well.

