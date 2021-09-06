4 reasons why Lionel Messi will have a better 2021-22 than Cristiano Ronaldo

Two of the biggest superstars the game has ever seen have changed clubs this summer, with Lionel Messi moving to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United.

All eyes will be on the world-class forwards to see how far they propel their new teams to success.

Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed arguably the greatest transfer window in the history of the sport, while many regarded Manchester United's transfer window to be the best in the Premier League this season.

We look at four reasons why Lionel Messi will have a better 2021-22 than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Ligue 1 is not as demanding as the English Premier League

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

There has been criticism aimed at Ligue 1 for their supposed lack of quality, and while much of the criticism has gone overboard, there is no denying that the French top-flight is not on the same level as the English Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain's monopoly of Ligue 1 has been well-covered. Last season was an exception as it saw Lille win the league, but the French champions have let go of their manager and sold some of their star players this summer.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have added Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi to their squad.

Nuno Mendes on one wing. Achraf Hakimi on the other.



Overlapping run heaven for PSG 🤤 pic.twitter.com/auZLbT4v9u — Goal (@goal) September 1, 2021

Due to the financial strength of the Premier League, clubs are able to spend more freely.

In Ligue 1, it would be catastrophic if Paris Saint-Germain do not win the league this season, while in the Premier League, there are at least three clear favorites for the league title this time around.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain favorites to win the Ligue 1

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

As mentioned above, it would be extremely shocking if a club not named Paris Saint-Germain wins Ligue 1 this season.

In the Premier League, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, has resulted in a few regarding Manchester United among the title contenders.

That might not necessarily be the case, but it is extremely evident that both Manchester City and Chelsea have a better chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Which Premier League side has the best squad depth? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Uth8Ksbpey — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2021

In France, no team can come close to Paris Saint-Germain's incredible squad. Ligue 1 teams are renowned for their academies and they continue to produce excellent young players, but PSG's spending power makes them comfortable favorites to win Ligue 1 for some time.

Also Read: 5 richest club owners in the Premier League

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun Panchadar