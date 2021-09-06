Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players to have played the game, a player who has etched his legacy in the fabric of the sport.

The Portuguese superstar has made a habit of breaking records on a regular basis, and still continues to do so. Ronaldo has made an impact at all the clubs he has been at, and his recent return to Manchester United has been received overwhelmingly well.

On that note, we look at the 5 greatest Guinness World Records held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 The oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Portugal's talisman and superstar for some time now, and the forward showcased his quality once again at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain, aged 33, to ensure Portugal drew the game 3-3 in a group stage game at the tournament. This hat-trick included a free-kick as well, and the attacker caused immense problems to the Spanish defense with his quality.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last free-kick goal was against Spain at the World Cup.



He scored a hat-trick that day, too. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VyDWWMnX6J — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2019

Ronaldo has not slowed down. The 36-year old was the top goalscorer at Euro 2020 alongside the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, and another hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup cannot be discounted.

#4 Scored in 11 consecutive Champions League games

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, having accumulated both team and individual trophies at an incredible rate.

The former Juventus man is the only player in the sport to have scored in 11 consecutive Champions League games. Ronaldo achieved this feat during his time with Real Madrid, with Los Blancos arguably the best team in the world during that time.

LaLiga: ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓

Serie A: ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓



Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score in 10+ consecutive games in two of Europe's top five leagues.



UCL: ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓



Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to do it in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/99v1GBFwzR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 10, 2020

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions League trophies, often proving to be the difference-maker. The Portugal international's incredible consistency can be matched only by a select few.

Also Read: 5 richest club owners in the Premier League

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande