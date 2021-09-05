5 best left-footed midfielders in the world

Top-quality left-footed players are a rarity. With managers seeking to balance their team, left-footedness is a highly desirable attribute to have.

Various acute angles open up for left-footers, and talented players have the ability to take these chances. It is not easy to find such players though, especially midfielders.

Apart from creating different angles, such players are aesthetically pleasing to watch as well. Clubs are always in the market for such players. On that note, here's a look at the five best left-footed midfielders in the game at the moment.

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City vs Norwich City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola had admitted during the summer transfer window that Bernardo Silva wanted to leave Manchester City.

The reasons were not clear why. But City will be thrilled to keep hold of the elegant midfielder for now. Silva has thrived since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in 2017 for £45 million. He has transformed from a skilled winger during his Ligue 1 days to a robust midfielder in the Premier League.

The Portugal international has been a consistent presence in the first XI for Manchester City, winning the Manchester City Player of the Year in the 2018-19 season. Silva reportedly wanted to go to Spain this summer, but a move to Atletico Madrid or Barcelona did not eventually materialise.

#4 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League

Martin Odegaard has been under the spotlight from a very young age, making his name as a prodigious talent during his Stromsgodset days.

Many top European clubs wanted to sign the attacking midfielder, before Real Madrid won the race to sign him in 2015. The Norway international may not have played a lot for Madrid. But he has showcased his prowess during loan spells at Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

Can’t imagine there’s an Arsenal fan out there who isn’t at least curious to see how what that team might look like. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 31, 2021

Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in January, and impressed sufficiently for the club to sign him for £31.5 million this summer. The 22-year-old is an old-fashioned no.10, highly creative and technically gifted. Many regard Odegaard as the heir to Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

