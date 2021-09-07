5 teams with the best midfield in Europe right now (2021)

Having four world-class midfielders was once deemed a luxury. But now, there are teams that have filled their midfield with top options. Nowadays, teams are happy to have world-class options on the bench as they seek to create a perfect squad.

This summer transfer window has once again seen the emergence of superteams., The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea have created incredible squads with strength and depth, especially in midfield.

Midfield strength is key, as games can be dictated from that region of the park. On that note, here's a look at the five teams that have the best midfield in Europe right now.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint Germain vs RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boast the best squad in Europe right now, with stars in every position.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has a wealth of options in every position. In attack he can pick from Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi. In midfield, the Argentine can call upon some of the best midfielders in the world.

Lionel Messi always wanted to play alongside Marco Verratti 🤝 pic.twitter.com/o9JEVGI7sR — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

PSG beat Barcelona to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer. The Dutch star joins a team that already boasts Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera as options in midfield.

However, if there is one criticism to be made of the PSG midfield, it is that they lack a creative playmaker who can dictate play from the centre of the park.

#4 Bayern Munich

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Final

Bayern Munich continue to spend their money wisely, with the club renowned for their ability to spot and poach Bundesliga talents.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were signed from German clubs. The Germany internationals have gone on to become mainstays in the Bayern Munich midfield. Frenchman Corentin Tolisso, who joined the club from Lyon in 2017 for nearly £38 million, is another such player. He will hope to have an injury-free campaign this time around.

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich announce the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ogEu8N3loC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2021

More is expected from Spaniard Marc Roca, who barely featured last campaign after joining the club from Espanyol for £8 million in the summer. New signing, Austria international Marcel Sabitzer, is an extremely versatile player who can operate in midfield and further forward if needed.

