Manchester United: Weekly wages of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and other first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United is one of the most admired football clubs in the world. They have fans all across the globe and is one of the most famous sporting entities on the planet. Manchester United's legacy comes from having been one of the most successful football clubs in the world.

It has also got a lot to do with the fact that Manchester United have been home to some of the best footballers of all time. They've been able to attract top talents from around the world all throughout history. If you're up to date with what's going on in the world of football, you'd know that it has not changed a lot.

Manchester United have one of the most expensive squads in the world

The Red Devils have had a spectacular summer transfer window. Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Maintaining such a high-profile comes with its costs. Without further ado, let's take a look at the wages of Manchester United's first team players.

#20 Eric Bailly - £80,000 per week

Manchester United v Chelsea - FA Cup: Semi Final

Eric Bailly had a promising debut season with Manchester United. But his stint with the Red Devils has been marred by injuries. The Ivory Coast international earns £80,000 per week at Manchester United. He recently signed a contract extension and is now tied to the club until 2024.

#19 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000 per week

Manchester United v Brentford - Pre-season Friendly

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of Manchester United's most inspired acquisitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They had been without an out-and-out right back for a long time and in Wan-Bissaka, they've found one of the best defensive full-backs in the game.

He has also put in a lot of work to improve his productivity on the attacking side of things and has shown signs of improvement. Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in 2019 and is contracted to the club until 2024. The Red Devils have the option of extending it by a year.

No defender on the pitch today made more ball recoveries [10] or made more interceptions [3] than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.



Arguably kept United in the game in the first half. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/aagzakh2WD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 29, 2021

#18 Alex Telles - £93,000 per week

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United had to find a back-up option at left-back and went ahead and signed Alex Telles from Porto in October 2020. He has impressed in parts but his most important contribution has been providing competition to Luke Shaw, which seems to have worked wonders for the latter.

Telles earns £93,000 per week at Manchester United and is tied to the club until June 2024.

#17 Dean Henderson - £100,000 per week

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Dean Henderson had displaced David de Gea as the club's number one in the latter stages of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The brave, athletic Englishman could prove to be a huge asset in the future for the Red Devils.

He has missed the start of the 2021-22 season with a hip injury but will be raring to win his place back once he returns. Deano earns £100,000 per week and has a contract that runs till 2025.

#16 Donny van de Beek - £120,000 per week

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Donny van de Beek started just four Premier League games in the 2020-21 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to figure out a role for him after his arrival last summer. Until then, the Dutchman will need to be content with warming the Manchester United bench for £120,000 per week. It's not the worst gig ever, is it?

#15 Nemanja Matic - £120,000 per week

Manchester United v Brentford - Pre-season Friendly

Veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic has walked into the twilight of his career and is currently playing a bit-part role for Manchester United. He earns £120,000 per week and is contracted to the club until 2023.

#14 Victor Lindelof - £120,000 per week

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Swedish international Victor Lindelof has all the skills needed to become a top centre-back. However, he is not consistent enough over the course of a season to belong to the starting XI of a team that has title aspirations. But on his day, Lindelof is a great ball-playing centre-back.

He earns 120,000 per week at Manchester United. His current contract expires in 2024.

Victor Lindelof has been called up to the Swedish squad for the upcoming games🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZII5tLT78q — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 25, 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith