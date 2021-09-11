Midfield is where the game of football is won. In a league as physical and technical as the Premier League, it is essential to have a variety of skills in your first-choice midfield.

Managers prefer to balance their midfield with specific roles. The pandemic has seen teams bulk up their squads, with the quality in the Premier League right now unmatched by any other domestic top flight.

On that note, we look at the 5 best midfield partnerships in the Premier League (2021).

#5 Fabinho - Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson may not be the most glamorous players around, but they certainly get the job done for Liverpool.

Henderson's rise at Liverpool has been covered well. The midfielder joined the club from Sunderland in 2011 for £16.2 million. After a disappointing first season he came close to leaving the club. However, he persevered and is now the captain of Liverpool.

Fabinho, on the other hand, joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018 for £40.5 million. The Brazil international is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and was often utilised at centre-back last season alongside Henderson.

The duo have played an important role in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp. Last season, both Fabinho and Henderson made 51 Premier League appearances combined.

#4 Declan Rice - Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

West Ham United are a fun side to watch these days under David Moyes. Much of their success is down to the performances of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

Rice has emerged as the ideal replacement for club legend Mark Noble. The England international is unlikely to replicate Noble's longevity at the club, but the Hammers should be able to get a good fee for him. Rice's performances in defensive midfield have turned the heads of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Soucek, on the other hand, will go down as one of West Ham United's best transfers in recent history. The 26-year old joined the club on an initial loan deal from Slavia Prague in January 2020. Since then, he has become a mainstay in the West Ham United midfield.

The Czech Republic international is a box-to-box midfielder who has been compared to Marouane Fellaini. Soucek is a consistent goalscorer as well, a quality not found in many midfielders. Rice and Soucek helped the Hammers finish 6th last season.

