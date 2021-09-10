Manchester United's possible starting XI for Premier League encounter against Newcastle United

Manchester United now boast one of the best squads in the Premier League, with quality in almost every position.

Midfield remains a major source of concern, but the Red Devils have multiple stars in both defense and attack. The Old Trafford outfit look set to enjoy a competitive 2021-22 season and will hope to win trophies now.

Cristiano Ronaldo on returning to Manchester United 🛬 pic.twitter.com/A0w0WmZi71 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 10, 2021

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the players he has. The Norwegian has done well since being appointed manager, but continues to face criticism for his inability to win a trophy. The fans and players will hope the 2021-22 campaign finally brings some silverware back to Old Trafford.

Here, we look at Manchester United's possible starting XI for their Premier League encounter against Newcastle United on Saturday (September 11).

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

David de Gea was excellent in Manchester United's last game against Wolves.

Dean Henderson and David de Gea will once again battle it out for the no.1 position in Manchester United's first XI.

When de Gea missed a crucial penalty against Villarreal in the Europa League final last season, that seemed to be his Manchester United swansong. The Spain international had not been at his very best in recent seasons and Henderson seemed ready to take over.

Enjoy Reds 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/fCDPiUVlSR — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 29, 2021

However, Henderson is young and not a perfect goalkeeper yet, and he made some mistakes last season as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still seems uncertain about who his preferred goalkeeper is. For now, Henderson is not fully fit, and de Gea has made an excellent start to the new season. The 30-year old deserves to keep his place in the first XI at the moment.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has become a mainstay in the Manchester United first XI despite his obvious limitations.

Wan-Bissaka is arguably the best right-back in the league when it comes to defending, but contributes precious little offensively. The Englishman joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £49.5 million. Since then, there has been a marginal improvement in his offensive capabilities, but he still does not look convincing in the final third.

The 23-year old was a consistent presence for Manchester United last season and produced many impressive defensive performances. However, it is understandable why the club targeted Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier to compete with Wan-Bissaka. Trippier, who can play on either side of defense, excels in the attacking phase of play.

