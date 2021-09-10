PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) transfer window looked incredible even before they added Nuno Mendes to their squad on deadline day. Now it can be comfortably said that they have the best squad in Europe. PSG have constructed a super squad, with world-class players in every position on the field.

✅ Gianluigi Donnarumma

✅ Achraf Hakimi

✅ Sergio Ramos

✅ Nuno Mendes

✅ Georginio Wijnaldum

✅ Lionel Messi



Six game-changing signings for Paris Saint-Germain who should be the favourites to win the 2021/22 Champions League.



What a squad they have assembled. 😍 pic.twitter.com/48ZT7Vp6jk — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 3, 2021

They are heavy favorites to win Ligue 1, and also the Champions League. After failing to win the league last season, Mauricio Pochettino's job is now extremely clear.

Here's a look at PSG's possible lineup for Saturday's match against Clermont Foot. The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi are not expected to feature.

PSG's probable starting XI against Clermont Foot:

Goalkeeper- Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy Training Session and Press Conference

Gianluigi Donnarumma is yet to make his PSG debut after his high-profile free transfer move to Ligue 1. The Italy international is one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Donnarumma was a prodigious talent during his AC Milan days, making his debut for the club aged 16. The goalkeeper's display at Euro 2020 attracted a global audience, and Donnarumma won the UEFA European Championship Player of the tournament.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been preferred ahead of Donnarumma so far by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Navas is also a world-class shot-stopper, and has done little wrong since moving to Paris. However, 22-year old Donnarumma looks likely to start against Clermont Foot for PSG.

