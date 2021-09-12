Footballers are intelligent athletes. Their wide variety of abilities, from learning languages to understanding complex tactics that are implemented on the field, makes them highly valued.

Attacking players are often gifted with natural instincts. Some of the best forwards in the world are able to find space or make a run not many would be able to think of. Managers obviously crave to acquire the services of such players, but they do not come cheap.

On that note, we look at the 5 forwards who make the most intelligent runs in football right now.

#5 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

When Edinson Cavani moved to Manchester United last summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, eyebrows were raised.

Cavani was regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime. However, the signing was regarded as a panic buy by Manchester United after their failure to buy Jadon Sancho. The 34-year old had endured a quiet last season in Paris before his move to Manchester.

Very happy to see you again and celebrate today's win. Let's go team! 💪 🔴

Muy feliz de volver a verlos y poder festejar el triunfo de hoy. ¡Adelante equipo! 💪 🔴 #MUFC #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/lZZmfRd4gD — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 29, 2021

However, Cavani has proved to be an excellent signing. The Uruguay international is a highly intelligent attacker who thrives due to his world-class off-the-ball movement. El Matador is already a firm fan favorite among the Old Trafford faithful. Last season, he made 13 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Supercup 2021

Erling Haaland has already seemingly perfected the art of goalscoring. The young attacker is already a genuine superstar of the game.

A promising young talent during his Molde days, Haaland caught the attention of Europe with his performances for Red Bull Salzburg. Borussia Dortmund signed him on January 2020 for £18 million. The Bundesliga giants will surely earn a healthy profit from his sale in the near future.

Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund:

▪ 65 games

▪ 65 goals



21 years old. pic.twitter.com/twlCalT0fV — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 11, 2021

The 21-year-old has been sensational for his club. Last season, in 27 Bundesliga starts, Haaland registered 27 goals and provided six assists. He already has five goals and three assists in just four league games this season. The Norway international is a frightening mixture of pace, physicality and intelligence, and has been nicknamed The Terminator.

