Gary Neville heaps praise on Erik ten Hag for overcoming 'massive question marks' at Manchester United

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Erik ten Hag and claimed that the Manchester United manager has done a brilliant job this season. The Red Devils legend believes the Dutchman has done a 10-season job in one at Old Trafford.

Manchester United sealed their place in next season's UEFA Champions League with a win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table and will not finish lower than fourth.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the match against Chelsea, Neville stated that Erik ten Hag did not have the best of starts at the club. He said:

"I think he has proved he has the confidence and authority to be able to make big decisions. That is one thing he has hammered home to everybody, to deal with [Cristiano] Ronaldo the way he did, Harry Maguire has not been an easy situation, Mason Greenwood, the takeover constantly going on with Glazer family dragging it out right to the very end, big defeats Liverpool 7-0, Brentford 4-0, massive question marks, recruitment, massive question marks."

However, the Dutchman has managed to turn things around and has gained the confidence of Neville. He heaped praise on the manager and said:

"He has a had a five, 10-year Man United managerial career in one season and dealt with it really well, he has proven he has got the capability to deal with it. I think the manager done a very good job when you think of problems at start of season, issues he has to deal with have been substantial, big losses to recover from, mountain of games, he has done very well and proven he can handle magnitude of united. Now it's about getting new owners in and showing they can progress on and off pitch in next few years. They have been way off for 10 years from Man City, they have been nowhere near them."

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup this season

Manchester United ended their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season. They defeated Newcastle United in the final to seal Erik ten hag's first trophy at the club.

The Red Devils have the chance to make it a domestic double with the FA Cup. They take on Manchester City in the final next month and they could be up against a side looking to make it a treble-winning season.

Manchester United could not make it far in the Europa League and were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Sevilla. They had a 2-0 lead in the tie but ended up losing 5-2 on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes