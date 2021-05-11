Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher select their Premier League team of the season

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville chose their respective Premier League teams of the season on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme.

The pair are infamous for agreeing to disagree with each other's point of view and the team selection was no different. The Premier League season has seen many great individual performances which made the two pundits disagree on certain picks.

However, the pair agreed on the formation as well as 6 players. They shared those 6 players in their respective teams of the season. The formation they selected was 4-3-3.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher choose their Premier League teams of the seasonhttps://t.co/YS3WOprc6Q pic.twitter.com/uNwyssYIkD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 10, 2021

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's Premier League team of the season

Goalkeeper:

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher started off in disagreement, with both pundits opting for a different goalkeeper. Gary Neville went for Chelsea's new recruit Edouard Mendy while Jamie Carragher decided to go for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. Both goalkeepers have had stellar seasons with their respective clubs.

Mendy was under some pressure after Kepa Arrizabalaga struggled to adapt in the Premier League. Jamie Carragher's choice, Emiliano Martinez, had a great end to his Arsenal career, helping the Gunners win the FA Cup last season.

Both Mendy and Martinez have performed at a high level, with Mendy having 16 clean sheets to Martinez's 14 in the Premier League this season.

Defense:

Out of the back four, Neville and Carragher agreed on Ruben Dias and Luke Shaw. Ruben Dias is probably the signing of the season for Manchester City, who have finally found their Vincent Kompany replacement.

Garry Neville's choices for the other two defensive spots were Man City's Kyle Walker at right-back and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher went for an off-field choice at right-back, going for West Ham's Vladimir Coufal. The former Liverpool defender opted for John Stones as his other centre-back.

Ruben Dias has been Premier League's signing of the season. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Midfield:

The Premier League has seen some impressive playmakers and defensive midfielders this season. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both selected Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne in their midfield.

Gary Neville opted to go for more goals in midfield by going with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, while Jamie Carragher decided to provide a more solid option in his midfield and went for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Forwards:

The Premier League has seen the likes of Mo Salah, Jamie Vardy and Danny Ings scoring goals at an alarming pace. However, both Neville and Carragher have gone for England captain Harry Kane and Manchester City's youngster Phil Foden in their front-three.

For their final pick, Gary Neville went for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford while Jamie Carragher went for Kane's partner-in-crime Son Heung-min.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s TOTS.



What do you make of these sides? 👇 pic.twitter.com/lURLQRVPjq — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 10, 2021

Gary Neville's Premier League Team of the Season:

Edouard Mendy; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Ruben Dias, Luke Shaw; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bruno Fernandes; Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

Jamie Carragher's Premier League Team of the Season:

Emiliano Martinez; Vladimir Coufal, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Luke Shaw; Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Bruno Fernandes; Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.