Gary Neville makes prediction for Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final fixture against Brighton

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted the outcome of the FA Cup semi-final clash between his former club and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls will take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

Former England defender Gary Neville has tipped Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final by beating Brighton.

The former full-back has claimed that Brighton might dominate the Red Devils but backed his former side to secure an all-important win.

Neville has also predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of the 20-time champions of England. He wrote on Twitter:

"Are we worried United fans about today?"

"My feeling is- They are going to be better team and give a better performance but we have players that can get us over the line and we just do it !!! 2-1 to us."

Manchester United have improved significantly this season following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their manager last summer.

The Red Devils look pretty much destined to finish in the top-four and return to the Champions League next season.

Ten Hag also managed to put an end to the club's six-year wait for a trophy by leading the side to Carabao Cup success in February.

However, their form has dipped in recent weeks, with a number of key players struggling with injury problems.

First-choice centre-back duo Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are reportedly out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Luke Shaw has also only recently recovered from injury.

Manchester United also crashed out of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 20, losing 3-0 to Sevilla in the second leg after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League with 49 points from 29 games and could still qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United set to battle Tottenham for former Chelsea star worth €80 million

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to The Sun (via Fichajes), the 25-year-old Englishman has emerged as a target for both the Red Devils as well as the Lilywhites.

Tomori has been impressive for AC Milan since joining the Rossoneri from Chelsea in 2021 for a figure of €31.6 million.

The England international has established himself as one of the best defenders in Italy and was integral to AC Milan's Serie A triumph last season.

The defender has made 36 appearances across competitions this season, helping the Rossoneri keep 11 clean sheets.

However, AC Milan have no plans to sell Tomori and will look for around €70-80 million to part with the defender.

Poll : 0 votes