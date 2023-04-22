Manchester United set to battle Tottenham for former Chelsea star worth €80 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to join Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to The Sun (via Fichajes), Tomori, 25, is a target for both the Red Devils and Spurs heading into the summer. AC Milan are in no position to have to sell and will thus look for around €70-80 million to part with the defender.

Tomori has been impressive in Serie A since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2021 for €31.6 million. He has made 36 appearances across competitions this season, helping the Rossoneri keep 11 clean sheets.

The English center-back has played a key role in Stefano Pioli's side's surge into the Champions League semifinals. He was instrumental in nullifying the threat posed by Napoli's Victor Osimhen in Milan's 1-1 draw (2-1 aggregate) on Tuesday (April 18).

Tomori was a surprise omission from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with many insisting that Gareth Southgate should have selected him for England. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was called up to the squad despite a lack of form for his club.

Maguire may be the one defender that Manchester United are looking for Tomori to replace. He has lacked game time this season and is one of several players whose futures at Old Trafford are reportedly in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to bolster their defensive options amid a poor season. They have conceded 45 goals in the league, the most of any side in the top 13 at present. Clement Lenglet has been on loan at the Lilywhites but looks set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Tottenham target Fikayo Tomori explains his Chelsea departure

Fikayo Tomori left Chelsea for Milan in 2021.

Tomori left Chelsea in 2021 after falling out of favor of then-permanent boss Frank Lampard. He managed 27 senior appearances for the club and was eyeing more game time.

The English defender was first sent out on loan to Derby County in 2019 before heading on loan to Milan in January 2021. He impressed during his short stint with the Serie A side, leading to his permanent signing that same summer.

Tomori touched on why he departed Chelsea in an interview in October 2021. He explained his frustrations with the lack of first-team opportunities he was handed (via football.london):

"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play and show themselves on the pitch and when you are not able to that it is difficult."

He added:

"I've been able to overcome that and forget about it and I think the reason it is now going so well is that I didn't dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life."

Despite becoming a crucial member of Milan's team, he is still not in Southgate's plans with the England team. A return to the Premier League with either Manchester United or Tottenham may help him garner more attention regarding the Three Lions.

Poll : 0 votes