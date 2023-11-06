Gary Neville mocks Arsenal fan with hilarious tweet after request for him to be banned from duty at Emirates

Manchester United legend Gary Neville aimed a dig at an Arsenal fan after he insisted that the pundit be banned from the Emirates for his post-Newcastle United comments.

Eddie Howe's side broke the Gunners' unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4. Anthony Gordon got on the scoresheet for the Magpies in the 64th minute, securing all three points.

The English forward's goal caused a lot of controversy after VAR checked it for multiple incidents in the build-up play. One incident saw the ball seemingly going past the byline while another included a push on Gabriel Magalhaes from behind.

However, the goal stood after review and Newcastle burst into celebration, resulting in a night to forget for Arsenal. Following the encounter, Neville defended the referee's decision as he told Sky Sports there was no conclusive evidence of a foul.

This enraged an Arsenal fan on X (formerly Twitter) as he wrote:

"Arsenal should just tell Sky Sports that both Carragher & Neville are both banned from The Emirates. It’s our property so we’ll invite who we want inside it thank you very much."

To which, the former Manchester United star replied:

"To be fair with Spurs top now we will be coming less anyway."

The north London outfit's loss to Newcastle saw them move down from second to fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham, who've led the league since the start of the season, are a point behind City in second with a game in hand (against Chelsea on Monday night).

"It is an absolute disgrace"- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launches furious rant after controversial goal in Newcastle loss

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was infuriated after the Newcastle game as he lambasted the officiating team for their decision to let the goal stand. The Spanish manager said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“Embarrassing, it’s an absolute disgrace, that’s what it is: a disgrace. There’s so much at stake, we’ve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve had saying this cannot continue. It’s embarrassing."

Arteta added:

“It’s not acceptable, there’s too much at stake. I don’t want to be in the hands of these people. I don’t know how to feel. I’m wasting my time, we are wasting our time."

Arteta claimed that the goal should've been disallowed for multiple reasons, saying:

"It’s difficult enough to compete against Newcastle – they are a really good team, but we have to talk about how the hell this goal stood. It’s an absolute disgrace it was allowed. For more than one reason it should not be a goal."

He concluded:

“I have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. It’s not a goal, it’s not a goal.”

The Gunners have been in great form this season in the English top tier. Perhaps not as good a start as they did last term when they dominated the top of the league for the majority of the campaign.

However, Arteta's men have earned victories over the likes of Manchester United, and title race rivals Manchester City this campaign. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title this term.