Gary Neville names only club that can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for Premier League title this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Tottenham Hotspur to give Premier League favorites Manchester City and Liverpool a run for their money in the 2022-23 campaign. According to the Englishman, Antonio Conte’s team are the only club that can challenge the Reds and Citizens' duopoly this season.

Liverpool and Manchester City are widely recognized as the two best teams in the Premier League at the moment. The pair have won the last five English top-flight titles between them.

City, with four Premier League triumphs in the last five seasons, have clearly been the superior team. But the Reds have regularly pushed them down to the wire.

Chelsea, Spurs, and Arsenal, who occupied the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively, last season, have all been busy in the transfer market, hoping to make the title race interesting.

Neville, however, believes only Conte’s side have an outside chance of troubling the division’s top two teams. Speaking on The Overlap podcast (via Metro), he said:

“I think Ivan Perisic [is a good signing]. I’ve got Tottenham Hotspur finishing third in my head. Because of Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison added into [the mix of] what they’ve already got. They have already got Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son who are world class. They have two world class players up top, and they’ve now added to it with Perisic and Richarlison.

"I think Tottenham are the only club who could challenge, they won’t finish above Liverpool, but they could if somehow Liverpool wobble or get an injury to Virgil Van Dijk, then Tottenham could [challenge]. They are the only club who could potentially.”

Liverpool will start Premier League with confidence following Manchester City win

On July 30, the Reds squared off against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium. Both teams were not at their world-class selves, but still presented fans with a fascinating encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ultimately came out on top, beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 3-1. While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez scored for the Merseyside giants, Julian Alvarez netted for the Premier League holders.

Winning against their bitter rivals is bound to fill the 19-time English champions with confidence. The Reds will start their 2022-23 Premier League journey in an away clash against Fulham on Saturday (August 6).

Last season, they missed out on the title by a solitary point. The Anfield outfit will hope for a jubilant outcome this time around.

