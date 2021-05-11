Gary Neville names Premier League's three 'unsackable' managers

Gary Neville claims three Premier League managers are unsackable right now. The former Manchester United defender has named Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel but omitted Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez at Liverpool were the only unsackable managers in Premier League history, as per Neville. But Gary Neville believes three current bosses are soon reaching that status.

Ferguson and Wenger spent a combined 48 years at their respective clubs before leaving.

🗣 "If Chelsea win the Champions League, win the FA Cup and cement a top 4 place." @GNev2 says Thomas Tuchel would be his 'Manager of the Season' if he achieves the UCL, FA Cup & Top 4 pic.twitter.com/Ar9blExHyu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 11, 2021

On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were discussing the Premier League season so far. The Red Devils legend spoke about the top managers in the league and believes Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are unsackable right now.

He said:

"It's almost like the manager is unsackable, that feeling that you could never sack Sir Alex Ferguson, you could never sack Arsene Wenger. At Liverpool, Rafa Benitez was the man.

"Now at City, they're almost begging Pep Guardiola to stay. Liverpool would be begging Jurgen Klopp to stay. [Thomas] Tuchel is probably getting there [at Chelsea]. This idea that the manager has the authority and the control - and that comes from the personality - it is so important, because then you get time and stability and success.

"It is where the manager is undermined, where the manager does not have that authority or actual time. Ultimately, we all make mistakes - I've been there - but generally you look at those two periods, there are great managers but they have been given periods of stability to build and they have won.

"You could never sack Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, you would have to come to a mutual consent sort of situation. Same with Arsene Wenger, same with Sir Alex Ferguson. They're unsackable, they're that big and they're that good."

🗣 "It's an outstanding coaching performance."@GNev2 praises Thomas Tuchel for the defensive improvements he has made at Chelsea in a short space of time pic.twitter.com/dPO1dmfJJf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2021

Premier League top-4 race heats up

Manchester City are on the verge of winning the Premier League title while Manchester United have sealed their place in the top 4. However, there are 6 teams fighting for the remaining two Champions League spots.

Chelsea are 3rd right now while Leicester City have slipped to 4th. West Ham United and Liverpool are not far behind, while Tottenham and Everton still have an outside chance of making it into the Premier League top 4.