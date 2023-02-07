Gary Neville pinpoints what Jurgen Klopp did 'for the first time' after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Wolves

Manchester United legend Gary Neville heavily criticized Liverpool for their poor performance in their 3-0 Premier League loss away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 4).

The Englishman also pointed out Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's apologetic post-match interview, where the German admitted he could not provide an explanation for his side's loss.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former Red Devils defender said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Really poor, I've only seen the highlights, I watched the five to 10 minutes. Defensively... they were shambolic, individually, collectively, easy to play against, it's not going perfectly well for them up front either."

He added:

"[Cody] Gakpo, [Darwin] Nunez, [Mohamed] Salah just haven't hit it off yet as a front three - that might take some time. But the rest of the team is in a bit of a mess, they're conceding really, really poor goals."

LiveScore @livescore Four years since Liverpool set out on one of the best runs the Premier League has ever seen Four years since Liverpool set out on one of the best runs the Premier League has ever seen 😳🔴👏 https://t.co/Y6mTEcg7xN

Speaking about Klopp's post-match comments, Neville said:

"To be fair, for the first time after a game I've probably seen Jurgen Klopp in some way apologising. Almost like where do I start reaction after the game."

He added:

"Look there's internationals still in that back four, all of them are and nowhere near good enough, individually and collectively there's no excuse for that. Absolutely no excuse for that, there are other teams who've had injuries who've coped better, I don't know why they've gone to pieces."

Liverpool's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League saw Klopp's side concede two goals within the first 12 minutes. Joel Matip got on the wrong side of the scoresheet in the fifth minute and Craig Dawson doubled the scoreline for his side just seven minutes later.

Ruben Neves found the back of the net in the second half, ending a disappointing away game for the Merseyside outfit.

"They need to wake themselves up" - Gary Neville says 'worrying' Liverpool players need to perform better

The Manchester United legend further criticized the Reds squad, insisting that they should be performing better. Neville said:

"People say this happened in his [Klopp's] seventh year at Dortmund, I dismiss all that nonsense. They've obviously got the ownership stuff, looking at other clubs thinking 'we need to spend more money, we need a rebuild' and all that."

He continued:

"But at the moment, I always think if you're getting the best out of the current players that you've got - Liverpool have a damn good squad - they've got some injuries, that's a factor, but the players out there have to be doing a lot better than they are."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Liverpool have had the worst 2023 so far in the Premier League, with the club picking up just one point since the start of the New Year... Liverpool have had the worst 2023 so far in the Premier League, with the club picking up just one point since the start of the New Year... 😳 https://t.co/5O5uBmw5oL

Neville concluded by saying that Liverpool's standards have dropped this season and that they need to rectify it quickly. He said:

"That was not good enough from Liverpool Football Club and what they have achieved in the last few years they're well below the standard, they need to wake themselves up... It's getting to that point with Liverpool where you say to yourself, there's worrying signs and worrying performances and individual performances are well below that level."

The Reds find themselves 10th in the league table with a huge gap to cover to reach the top four positions. They are 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand.

Klopp's side will next face Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on February 13.

