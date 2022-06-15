Gavi, Bellingham and more: Tuttosport announce nominees for 2022 Golden Boy award

Five Barcelona players have been nominated for this year's Golden Boy award, with last year's winner Pedri once again on the 100-man shortlist.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport has run the award ever since 2003, with Ajax playmaker Rafael van der Vaart the inaugural winner. Previous holders of the distinguished honour include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Spain midfielder Pedri has once again been nominated despite missing plenty of the most recent campaign due to numerous problems. Other Barcelona stars Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez and Alejandro Balde also make the list. 17-year-old Gavi will also be among the favourites to claim the award following an incredible breakout season.

Gavi scored twice and provided six assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana. The La Masia graduate has already earned eight caps for the senior Spain squad.

Another youngster who will be hotly tipped to win the award is England star Jude Bellingham. He made 44 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across the most recent season and also broke into Gareth Southgate's side ahead of this year's World Cup.

The award is open to any player under the age of 21. No player ever has ever won the prestigious prize more than once, with recent winners including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Joao Felix.

Ten Premier League stars on 2022 Golden Boy award shortlist

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot has been nominated for the Golden Boy award, along with Manchester United's Amad Diallo. The forward spent the second part of the season on loan at Europa League finalists Rangers.

Elliot is also joined by new club teammate Fabio Carvalho, who the Reds have signed from Fulham following a hugely successful campaign in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the other Red Devils star on the shortlist is Anthony Elanga, who scored three times and provided two assists in 27 first-team appearances last term.

Manchester City full-back Yan Couto, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, has also made the list following a successful loan spell at Portuguese side Braga.

New Tottenham signing Pape Matar Sarr, who stayed with Ligue 1 side Metz for the campaign, has also been shortlisted, along with Wolves duo Fabio Silva and Ki-Jana However.

Brighton's 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozłowski and Leeds United forward Joe Geldhart are the names that complete the Premier League players on the list. Players from the division make up 10% of the total nominations for the Golden Boy award.

