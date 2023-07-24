"Gavi fighting demons", "Balde on a mission" - Fans react as Barcelona stars present Brazilian singer Anitta with personalised home kit

Barcelona stars presented Brazilian singer Anitta a personalised home kit of the club. Fans on Instagram reacted to the interaction between the singer and players.

Anitta met up with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde and was offered the club's home kit. Fans took some key pointers away from the interaction, with one commenting:

"Gavi fighting demons."

Another chimed in:

"Balde was on a mission."

Anitta met up with Barcelona players

Barca stars met with this singer

Anitta is a very famous singer in Brazil and has a massive fan following around the world. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that her interaction with Barca players got fans reacting.

What Joao Felix's brother said about player's wish to play for Barcelona?

Joao Felix recently expressed his desire to play for Barcelona in the near future. The Atletico Madrid forward said that it has been a dream of his since he was a child. Felix's comments, though, were not taken well by Atleti fans, and his plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano was vandalized.

The Portugal international, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Chelsea, said about his interest to join the Blaugrana (via Barca Universal):

“I would love to play for Barca. Barca has always been my first choice, and I would love to join them. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

Joao's brother, Hugo, has now said about the same:

“You already know my opinion. This is a decision of the clubs, which have to meet and find a final proposal. He was very brave. I don’t remember that a player has shown such clear love for a club. He has already said it that he wants to go to Barca.”

It would cost any club a fee of around €100 million to sign Joao Felix from Atleti, something that's virtually beyond Barca to pull off, considering their rebuilding financial situation. Hence, they're looking to secure a loan move for the Portuguese. Atleti, though, want more than €25 million as a fee for a season-long loan.