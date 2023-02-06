"Gavi owns my heart" , "Beginning to own that La Liga title race" - Twitter goes wild as Barcelona make title statement with win over Sevilla

Barcelona tightened their grip on the La Liga title race with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday (February 5). Jordi Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha were on the scoresheet as the Blaugrana moved eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Xavi's side dominated the first half, and Robert Lewandowski had several chances at goal. His first opportunity arrived in the 17th minute when he shot at Sevilla goalkeeper Bono's goal. The Moroccan did well to deny the Polish striker.
The former Bayern Munich frontman went close again in the 26th minute with an effort from outside the box. However, Bono was once again on hand to prevent the veteran forward from scoring. Sevilla grew into the game, but Barcelona were the more likely to score in a drab first half between the two sides.
Raphinha had an opportunity to put Barca in front in the 57th minute. However, Bono made another fine stop to prevent the Brazilian's header from going in. Xavi's men were pushing for the breakthrough. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 58th minute, and Alba grabbed the Blaugrana's opener.
A brilliant ball into the box from Andreas Christensen saw Raphinha play a threaded pass to Franck Kessie. The Ivorian played the ball into Alba's path, and he slotted home a vital goal in the title race.
The Blaugrana's second arrived in the 70th minute, and Gavi grabbed his second goal of the season. The Spanish teenager latched on to Raphinha's astute low-driven cross to slot home from close range.
The former Leeds United attacker got himself a goal in the 79th minute. He was sent a ball from over the top by Alba and placed home past Bono. It was a crucial win for the Catalan giants as they have put themselves in pole position to lift the La Liga title.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's dominant win over Sevilla:
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets ruled out of Manchester United Europa League encounter
Barcelona fans will fear the worst after Busquets picked up a knock in just the fourth minute. The veteran midfielder went down under a tackle from Marcos Acuna. He limped off the pitch and was replaced by Franck Kessie in the eighth minute.
Xavi's side have a grueling schedule of fixtures ahead of them, including clashes with Manchester United in the Europa Playoffs. According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, he is set to miss the first-leg playoff against the Red Devils on February 16. They are already dealing with an injury to Ousmane Dembele, who will miss that clash.
Busquets had impressed recently following a disappointing start to the campaign. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, providing an assist. He has helped Barca keep 15 clean sheets.