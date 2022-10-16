"Genuinely put in the performance of his life," "Take a bow son" - Liverpool fans in awe of player's 'utterly faultless' performance in 1-0 Manchester City win

Liverpool fans were left in awe of Joe Gomez's performance in defense as part of their team's 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

The Reds went into this game desperate after a slow start to the season. City thought they took the lead in the second half when Phil Foden scored from a tight angle, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul.

Erling Haaland pulled Fabinho down to the ground in the build-up to that goal, which led referee Anthony Taylor to overturn his initial decision after checking with VAR. The Reds were guilty of missing some big chances in the game, but Mohamed Salah made one count in the 76th minute.

A long ball from Alisson Becker found Salah in City's half, who then left Joao Cancelo for dead with a skilled first-time turn. While the Liverpool No. 11 grabbed headlines for the goal, Gomez's performance did not go unnoticed by fans.

He reduced Haaland to getting sporadic chances from difficult angles throughout the 90 minutes. Virgil van Dijk was back to his imperious best as well, but Gomez perhaps needed this performance more than the Netherlands international.

Gomez filled in for the injured Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip after having fallen below them in the pecking order. He will hope that this showing restores manager Jurgen Klopp's faith in him to some extent.

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans when it came to Gomez's display.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Joe Gomez.



Take a bow son. Absolutely incredible display today. Joe Gomez. Take a bow son. Absolutely incredible display today.

Samuel @SamueILFC Joe Gomez appreciation tweet.



Kept Erling Haaland in his back pocket. MOTM. Joe Gomez appreciation tweet. Kept Erling Haaland in his back pocket. MOTM. https://t.co/xFYCHHRDno

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge On this form I'd take Joe Gomez to the World Cup On this form I'd take Joe Gomez to the World Cup

Laurie @LFCLaurie Joe Gomez has been utterly, utterly faultless today. One of the best defensive displays I can remember in a while. Joe Gomez has been utterly, utterly faultless today. One of the best defensive displays I can remember in a while.

- @AnfieldRd96 • WHAT A WIN.

• 10/10’s absolutely everywhere.

• Salah was sensational.

• Van Dijk back to his absolute best.

• Alisson is the best.

• Joe Gomez has been unreal.

• Fair play to Milner, man.

• Anthony Taylor is a d*ckhead.



West Ham (H), next. • WHAT A WIN. • 10/10’s absolutely everywhere. • Salah was sensational. • Van Dijk back to his absolute best. • Alisson is the best.• Joe Gomez has been unreal. • Fair play to Milner, man. • Anthony Taylor is a d*ckhead. West Ham (H), next.

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix That was proper leadership displayed by Salah in the last 15 minutes btw. Salah, Jota, Virgil and Thiago all led by example. And Gomez genuinely put in the performance of his life at centre back. That was proper leadership displayed by Salah in the last 15 minutes btw. Salah, Jota, Virgil and Thiago all led by example. And Gomez genuinely put in the performance of his life at centre back.

The win takes the Merseysiders to the eighth position in the points table with 13 points from nine games. City, meanwhile, trail league-leaders Arsenal by four points after 10 game weeks.

Jurgen Klopp sent off for Liverpool during the win against Manchester City

Apart from the goal, the biggest talking point of the fixture came in the dying embers of the game when Klopp was shown a red card by the referee.

The Liverpool head coach was furious with the referee after the latter turned down a foul by Bernardo Silva on Salah in the 85th minute. The German tactician proceeded to shout at the linesman, which was enough to get Taylor's attention.

As it stands, the sending-off means that he will miss Liverpool's next three league games. The Reds' next task will be a home game against West Ham United on October 19 before traveling to face Nottingham Forest three days later.

It remains to be seen if Klopp and the team will appeal the send-off. However, as it stands, he will also be sidelined for the league encounter against Leeds United at home on October 29.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes