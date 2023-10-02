Georgina Rodriguez poses inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet as she offers insight to luxurious life

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of her recent outing, where she can be seen posing inside her partner's private jet.

Rodriguez recently attended the Paris Fashion Week, which commenced on September 25. She was pictured wearing a black velvet dress from LOEWE at the fashion event.

In the pictures from her recent post, she can be seen wearing a black dress from Alo Yoga. The Spanish model can be seen carrying a purple bag in the pictures. She also shared a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo in the same post. She wrote "Paris" in the caption of the Instagram post.

The fashion event was also attended by the likes of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Victoria Beckham. Before the Paris Fashion Week, Rodriguez was also pictured at the Venice Film Festival in September.

At the International Flim Festival, the Spanish model and social media celebrity was spotted wearing a red dress with resembled Julia Roberts' iconic outfit from the 1990 movie, Pretty Woman. In the movie, Roberts' red dress was designed by American costume designer and filmmaker, Marilyn Vance.

Georgina Rodriguez labels Cristiano Ronaldo as her king

Georgina Rodriguez labeled her long-time partner Cristiano Ronaldo as her king in a recent social media post. After the Portuguese attacker signed a new contract with Al-Nassr in January, earlier this year, the couple have been enjoying time together in the Middle East.

The Spanish model and social media celebrity took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures, where she can be seen having dinner with the former Real Madrid forward. Rodriguez was wearing a blue and white dress while Ronaldo wore a checkered red and white Gucci shirt. She captioned the post:

"My beautiful love."

She also uploaded the snap on her account's story on the social media platform, where she dubbed the Portuguese attacker as her king.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently in the fourth spot in the Saudi Pro League. They have managed to record six wins out of the eight matches they have played in the 2023-24 season. Al-Nassr will be locking horns against Abha in their next SPL home fixture on Friday, October 6.