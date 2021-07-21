German legend takes a shot at Toni Kroos

Lothar Matthäus has taken a shot at Toni Kroos, weeks after Germany's Euro 2020 exit. The German legend believes the Real Madrid star was one of the reasons why his country failed to deliver at the Euros.

Germany lost 2-0 to England in the Round of 16 at Wembley. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for England in the 75th minute. The Germans had a chance to equalize through Thomas Muller, but the Bayern Munich star missed a one-on-one opportunity.

Shortly after, Harry Kane took his chance and helped England advance.

Speaking to Kicker [via Mundo Deportivo], Lothar Matthaus claimed Kroos no longer has the ability to succeed in international football.

"Kroos is no longer international class. Personally, I have nothing against Kroos, but I don't agree with the way he plays," Matthaus said. "At the Euros, you saw that it's not just about the speed of the player, but also that of the ball. He actually does that quite well with one or two touches, but when he passes the ball, he loses speed again because there is hardly any gain in space and the pace is taken off."

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness hits out at Toni Kroos

Lothar Matthäus is not the only German to take a shot at Toni Kroos. Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness also took aim at the Real Madrid star earlier this month, saying Kroos has no place in modern-day football.

"I like Kroos, he showed world-class performances in the past, but his way of playing is completely done. He no longer fits with today's football. We are 1-0 down against England in the last quarter of an hour, Kroos no longer crossed the halfway line. He played sideways, then sideways again, until the opposing defence had organised themselves."

Toni Kroos announced his retirement from international football after Germany's Euro 2020 exit. He made 106 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 goals.

