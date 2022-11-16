Germany wonderkid Jamal Musiala names 4 favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala has named four teams that he thinks will be favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has come into arguably the biggest tournament in football on the back of a stunning campaign so far. He has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 matches for the Bavarians across competitions.

The 19-year-old will look to help Germany win their fifth FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in his first appearance on the grand stage.

In an interview with Kicker, Musiala stated that he believes Die Mannsch could be a title contender. He also named Argentina, Brazil, and defending champions France as the favorites for the title (via @iMiaSanMia):

"I think we have a really good team that can go really far. The quality is there to be a good contender for the title. We go into the tournament with the mindset of being able to win the trophy. Is it realistic? Yes! You have to believe that you can win."

He added:

"There are many. Brazil is in top form. Argentina, France you always have to count them in."

Brazil and Argentina are widely touted as the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy due to their form and excellent squad.

While France have a strong squad, injuries to players like Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku could hamper their hopes of a title defense.

Jamal Musiala on 2022 FIFA World Cup and Hansi Flick

The Bayern Munich midfielder also spoke about his relationship with Germany manager Hansi Flick and his ambitions for the Qatar showdown.

Speaking about his personal goals for the FIFA World Cup, he said:

"Helping the team, scoring as many goals as possible, creating chances and playing like I do here in Munich. If we don't win the title, we'll be disappointed. I want to win every game."

He added:

"Every player goes to the tournament with this ambition. I want to help the team as best as possible."

Musiala made his Bayern debut in 2020 under Flick. The latter left the Bavarians to take up the Germany job but the midfielder stated that he has a good relationship with him. He said:

"I can always talk well with Hansi, I also see him as a mentor who can tell me a lot of things. He helped me in the beginning of my breakthrough at Bayern. I feel very comfortable under him."

Musiala has earned 17 caps for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

