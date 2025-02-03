"Get him on loan" – Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Chelsea target on winter deadline day

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Chelsea for a while, as an ideal striking target for his former club.

Osimhen, 26, was allegedly a subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea earlier this campaign. However, he decided to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan switch in the summer window.

During a Q/A session on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand was asked if he is of the opinion the Red Devils need a natural number nine soon. He responded (h/t Metro):

"I 100% agree with you. I completely agree. A natural number nine. Victor Osimhen, I would have gone with Osimhen on loan. Get him on loan, man. If it's possible, I would have got him."

Last week, Ferdinand insisted Osimhen could prove to be an excellent signing for Manchester United. He commented on his YouTube channel:

"I've watched [Rasmus] Hojlund closely the last two games... it just doesn't add up. I'd be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level."

Ferdinand, who is a six-time Premier League winner, concluded:

"I just feel like because Hojlund was £70 million-odd, we're expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he's not]. He's a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He's got nobody to learn off."

Osimhen, who helped Napoli win the Serie A title in 2023, has featured in 21 total appearances for Galatasaray this season. He has scored 17 goals and recorded five assists in 1627 minutes for the Turkish giants.

Fabrizio Romano shares update on Chelsea's interest in 20-year-old Manchester United ace

Speaking to GiveMeSport, famed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano offered insight into Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho's future at Manchester United. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club. Let's see if Chelsea decide to do something last-minute. But as of now, while we are recording, there is still no proposal so there is still a chance for him to stay."

Garnacho, 20, has registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 122 appearances across competitions for Manchester United since his debut in April 2022.

The Argentine attacker is believed to be valued at around £60 million.

