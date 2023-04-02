"Get him out", "It's not a Sunday League team" - Chelsea fans furious with Graham Potter for his post-match comments after loss to Aston Villa

A section of Chelsea fans are furious with manager Graham Potter's comments after the Blues' 2-0 loss at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1.

Ollie Watkins and John McGinn scored for the visitors to inflict another disappointing result for the west London side. Chelsea had 69 percent possession in the game, 13 corners, and a whopping 27 shots on goal compared to Aston Villa's five. They also created three big chances but missed all of them.

Potter alluded to these statistics in his post-match interviews and also took responsibility for the loss against Aston Villa. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"In both boxes we were second best,’ Potter explained after the game. ‘The first goal for them is disappointing and we need to do better. There were a lot of good things in the game, a lot of attacking play, entries and a lot of shots. If you look at the stats, it was positive."

He added:

"The boys gave everything in the game. Their intentions were there, they showed personality and tried. Ultimately, you need to defend better than we did. I am responsible for that, and we will look at it and do better."

However, Blues fans weren't pleased with the Englishman's focus on the stats after yet another disappointing loss. They took to Twitter to share their frustrations, as one fan called for Potter's sacking:

"GET HIM OUT."

Another fan wrote:

"How is he not sacked alone for this statement lmao. It's not a Sunday league team..."

Here are some more reactions from Chelsea fans to Potter's post-match comments after their loss against Aston Villa:

Chelsea fall further behind in the race for European slots

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea, to say the least. New owners Todd Boehly and Co. have spent over £600 million in two transfer windows, signing around 17 players but have not got the desired results.

However, the Blues were eliminated from both domestic cup competitions and are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table. They are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Graham Potter's side are also nine points behind fifth-placed Newcastle United, and five points behind sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. Both those teams have two games in hand over the Blues.

Chelsea are also five points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

If Potter's side are to get into any European competition next season, they will need a major momentum shift in their remaining league fixtures. They still have to face the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City in the league.

They can, alternatively, push to win the UEFA Champions League to get back into the competition next season. The Blues will face 14-time champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals with the first leg away on April 12.

