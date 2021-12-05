'Get Pochettino out, this can't go on'- Fans react to PSG's drab 1-1 draw against Lens

PSG fans have slammed Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino after the French club's 1-1 draw away at Lens on Saturday. PSG received heavy criticism from fans and pundits due to their disappointing performance. The French giants' latest result was their second draw in as many games in Ligue 1.

Lens took the lead against PSG midway through the second half thanks to a goal from Seko Fofana. Despite dominating possession, PSG were unable to create clear-cut opportunities against Lens. They appeared set to suffer their second league defeat of the season. However, Georginio Wijnaldum scored a dramatic equalizer in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to snatch a point for PSG.

They are currently at the top of Ligue 1 standings, thirteen points ahead of second-placed Marseille. The club's fans have expressed their disappointment and frustration at PSG's results and poor performances in recent weeks.

"Get Pochettino out and put Papus Camara, PSG's U19 coach, as an interim manager until the end of the season, then we'll see in June. This can't go on," said a PSG fan on Twitter.

PSG are set to finish second in their Champions League group behind Premier League giants Manchester City. The French giants could therefore face a stiff test in the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pochettino, however, reiterated his desire to stay at PSG and lead the club to silverware.

The 49-year-old has seemed uncomfortable at PSG and has been unable to get the best out of his squad this season. This has led to fans requesting the club to part ways with the Argentine tactician.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip Pochettino calling Lens a "physical" team when they just played PSG off the park & really should have scored more than once. Delusional & disrespectful towards a team & club that is so much more than just muscle. #RCLPSG Pochettino calling Lens a "physical" team when they just played PSG off the park & really should have scored more than once. Delusional & disrespectful towards a team & club that is so much more than just muscle. #RCLPSG

Leo Messi 7️⃣ @SemperFiMessi



It's utter waste of resources.



#PSG How PSG are still having Pochettino as a manager is beyond me 🤔 ????It's utter waste of resources. How PSG are still having Pochettino as a manager is beyond me 🤔 ????It's utter waste of resources.#PSG

PSG could part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and look to sign Zinedine Zidane

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Despite enjoying one of the best transfer windows in recent history, the club have lacked cohesion and unity. They signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to get the most out of the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. PSG could therefore part ways with Pochettino if they continue to produce sub-par performances.

GOAL @goal PSG have been speaking with Zinedine Zidane for "several weeks" as a potential successor for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Le Parisien 👀 PSG have been speaking with Zinedine Zidane for "several weeks" as a potential successor for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Le Parisien 👀 https://t.co/zp02wG0qfm

According to MARCA, PSG have begun negotiations with Zinedine Zidane to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as the manager of the club. The incident reportedly took place when the Argentine was linked with Manchester United. The French giants could open talks with the former Real Madrid boss again if the club's results do not improve in the coming weeks.

