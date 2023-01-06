"Get rid ASAP" - Stan Collymore claims Chelsea star has no place in Graham Potter's side

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not fit to play for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang from Barcelona in the 2022 summer transfer window for €12 million. The swap deal saw former Blues left-back Marcos Alonso head in the other direction to Camp Nou. The former Gabonese international has so far failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang has scored only a single goal in nine Premier League appearances this season. The Chelsea No. 9 seems to be struggling to cement his place as the club's main striker, having made only four starts this term.

Collymore heavily criticized the Gabonese striker and wrote on Twitter:

"As for Aubameyang, the punt at the time was worth it. Now? Get rid ASAP before he has any influence over the dressing room. Has no place at a GP Chelsea whatsoever. Pay him up if necessary. Will only go south fast now. Probably in a gold Lamborghini."

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City in their most recent league fixture on 5 January after a goal from Riyad Mahrez in the second half. Aubameyang was brought on by manager Graham Potter in the fifth minute to replace Raheem Sterling, who suffered a reported hamstring injury.

The former Arsenal forward, despite being brought off the bench as a reinforcement, was substituted off the pitch in the 68th minute. The striker seemed visibly frustrated when walking back to the bench.

Following their loss to the Cityzens, the Blues find themselves tenth in the Premier League table with 25 points.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter opens up about decision to substitute Aubameyang off

Following the encounter, Potter was asked by reporters about his decision to take Aubameyang off and not let him see out the rest of the game. The English boss explained that he did so because the Gabonese forward was fatigued and that his side required fresh legs.

Potter said (via GOAL):

"He came on after one minute, hadn’t played for a while and put in an absolute shift for us given Manchester City make you run a lot. I thought he did everything he could for the team. He was fatiguing a little bit, same as Hakim [Ziyech], so that was the decision. We needed a little bit of energy."

When pressed further about whether he explained his decision to Aubameyang, Potter replied:

“No, I’ve not got time to speak in any depth on that point. You understand that footballers want to play and help the team. It’s a decision we have to make."

The Blues will once again lock horns with Manchester City in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on 8 January.

