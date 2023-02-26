“Get shipped to that Arabic league”, “Leave my club” – Real Madrid fans want 27-year-old sold after ‘useless’ display in Atletico draw

Real Madrid fans are very angry with Marco Asensio following his 'useless' display against local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unhappy fans took to Twitter to slam the 27-year-old for his inability to provide the much-required goal, even though he had two notable chances to do so.

His first long-range strike forced Jan Oblak to make a save, but his second effort was rather off-target, looping well over the crossbar. Real Madrid fans were not pleased with overall poor performance in the final third, following his failed efforts, and they trolled him with tweets like these:

Ele @EleModric Ship Asensio to Japan Ship Asensio to Japan

vicky @loversground need asensio to get shipped to that arabic league asap need asensio to get shipped to that arabic league asap https://t.co/6sdAoQI07s

🐓 @cmvinga asensio shot just crashed through my window & broke a vase? asensio shot just crashed through my window & broke a vase?

Mustafa. @mustafa8ansari We lost the match when Asensio was named in the starting line-up We lost the match when Asensio was named in the starting line-up

nai 🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf I hope asensio never plays for this club again idgaf abt these useless long shot just leave my club I hope asensio never plays for this club again idgaf abt these useless long shot just leave my club

Mahmud (CARLO🤍) @mahmu_d7 Marco Asensio in the first half.



- Accurate cross 0/4!

- Successful dribble 0/1!

- Dispossessed 2 times

- Duels won 0/4!

- Chances created 0!

- Chances ruied 4 times!



W0y_13🐼 @W0y44n0pxc3d Get Asensio OFF THAT PITCH Get Asensio OFF THAT PITCH

Druchk @andruchk Need Asensio off the pitch, look at him jogging while ATleti attack Need Asensio off the pitch, look at him jogging while ATleti attack

Real Madrid are unable to beat 10-man Atletico Madrid in local derby

Alvaro Rodriguez of Los Blancos - LaLiga Santander

It was a night of high drama and late heroics at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid locked horns in the latest edition of the Madrid derby. Uruguayan teenage sensation Alvaro Rodriguez stole the headlines as his late equalizer salvaged a point for the La Liga champions and kept their title hopes alive.

The match started off in a cagey fashion, with both sides wary of giving away any early advantage. But as the game wore on, tensions started to rise and tempers started to flare. When Angel Correa saw red for a reckless elbow on Antonio Rudiger, it looked like Atletico's chances of getting anything from the game were over.

But Jose Gimenez had other ideas. The Uruguayan defender rose highest to meet a set-piece from Antoine Griezmann in the 78th minute. His powerful header flew past Thibaut Courtois to give Atletico a shock lead.

However, Real Madrid refused to give up. They threw everything forward in search of an equalizer, and their persistence finally paid off in the 87th minute. Alvaro Rodriguez came to their rescue as the teenager headed his effort past Jan Oblak to send the Bernabeu into raptures.

The final few minutes were a frenetic affair, as Real pushed for a winner. But in the end, the scoreline remained unchanged, and Atletico held on for a hard-fought point.

For Los Blancos, the draw means they remain in second place in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's men will now turn to the Copa del Rey, where they face a mouth-watering clash against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid will know that they cannot afford any slip-ups in the league if they are to keep pace with their Catalan rivals.

